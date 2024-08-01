MGP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $190.8 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.12 to $6.23 per share, with revenue in the range of $742 million to $756 million.

