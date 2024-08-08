MFA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $186.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.