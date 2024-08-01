Mettler-Toledo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $221.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $10.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $946.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $923.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $9.90 to $10.05.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $40.20 to $40.50 per share.

