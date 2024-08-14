Metagenomi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 8:11 AM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The genetic medicines company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.8 million.

