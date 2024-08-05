Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Monday reported earnings of $3.4 million in…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Monday reported earnings of $3.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.83 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLAB

