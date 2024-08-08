MeridianLink: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MeridianLink said it expects revenue in the range of $78 million to $81 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $312 million to $318 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLNK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.