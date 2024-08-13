Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $248.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $137.6 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $835.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.