Melco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

