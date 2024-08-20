Medtronic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.04 billion. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.04 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $7.92 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.9 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.42 to $5.50 per share.

