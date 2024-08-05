Medifast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $145 million.

