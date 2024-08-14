Live Radio
Medicure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 5:19 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $890,000 in its second quarter.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCUJF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCUJF

