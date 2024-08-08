Medical Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had funds from operations of $139.4 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 20 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $320.6 million, or 54 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Birmingham, Alabama, posted revenue of $266.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPW

