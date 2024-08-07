McKesson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $915…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $915 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $7. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.16 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $79.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.21 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $31.75 to $32.55 per share.

