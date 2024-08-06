Live Radio
Mayville Engineering: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:48 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $163.6 million in the period.

Mayville Engineering expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $640 million.

