Maximus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $89.8 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion.

