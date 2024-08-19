Live Radio
Maui Land & Pineapple: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 19, 2024, 5:06 PM

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

