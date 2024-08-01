Matthews International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.8 million in its fiscal…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions posted revenue of $427.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.