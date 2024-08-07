Mativ Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $523.8 million in the period.

