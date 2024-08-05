Materion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Monday reported net income of $19…

Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Monday reported net income of $19 million in its second quarter.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.42 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $425.9 million in the period.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.90 per share.

