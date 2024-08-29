MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $67.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.8 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $366.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $61 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 87 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $265 million to $300 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.