MasterBrand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported profit of $45.3 million in its second quarter.

The Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $676.5 million in the period.

MasterBrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.62 per share.

