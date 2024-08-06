Masimo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $16 million.…

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $496.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Masimo expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 86 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share.

