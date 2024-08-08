Martin Marietta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $294…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $294 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $4.76. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $5.26 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.57 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.94 billion.

