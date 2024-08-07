Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $119.1 million.…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $119.1 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $125.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.8 million.

