MarketAxess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $64.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $197.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX

