Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.8 million…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRNS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.