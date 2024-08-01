Live Radio
Marcus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $176 million in the period.

