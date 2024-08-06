Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.52…

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $38.36 billion in the period.

