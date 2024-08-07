Marathon Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $349 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $349 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.