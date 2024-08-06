Maplebear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $58 million. The…

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The operator of the Instacart online grocery posted revenue of $823 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.9 million.

Maplebear shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year.

