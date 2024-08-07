MannKind: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNKD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.