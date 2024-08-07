Manitex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.5 million…

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $76.2 million in the period.

Manitex expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $300 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.