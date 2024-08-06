Mallinckrodt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.3 million in its second quarter.…

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.3 million in its second quarter.

The Dublin 15, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $2.20 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $514.3 million in the period.

Mallinckrodt expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

