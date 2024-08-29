Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million…

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $158.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55.9 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $829 million.

