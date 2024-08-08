Main Street Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $102.7 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $102.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.01 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.6 million.

