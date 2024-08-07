Magnite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $146.8 million.

