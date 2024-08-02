Magna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $313…

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $313 million.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.96 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.11 billion.

