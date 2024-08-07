Madrigal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $152 million in its second quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $7.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $7.55 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDGL

