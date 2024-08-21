Macy’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $150 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $150 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.94 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.09 billion.

Macy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion.

