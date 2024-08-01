M/A-Com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $19.9 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $197 million to $203 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.