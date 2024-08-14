Lumentum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $252.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.72. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $308.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $546.5 million, or $8.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $335 million for the fiscal first quarter.

