Lument: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Monday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.5 million.

