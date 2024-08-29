Lululemon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $3.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $13.95 to $14.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.38 billion to $10.48 billion.

