Lucid Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Monday reported a loss of $643.4 million in its second quarter.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $200.6 million in the period.

