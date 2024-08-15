LSI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported profit of $5.7 million in its fiscal…

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported profit of $5.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $129 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $469.6 million.

