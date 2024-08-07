Louisiana-Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $160 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $160 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $814 million in the period.

