LoanDepot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period.

