LiveRamp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 5:51 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $176 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $176 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $715 million to $735 million.

