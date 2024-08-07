LiveRamp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $176 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $176 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $715 million to $735 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAMP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.