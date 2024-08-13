Lithium Americas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

