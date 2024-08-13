Lithium Americas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

